BANJUL Jan 21 Gambia's Yahya Jammeh arrived at the airport in the capital Banjul on Saturday in the company of mediator Alpha Conde, the president of Guinea, after stepping down from power, a Reuters witness said.

Jammeh was likely headed into exile, mediators said. He took power in 1994 and stepped down overnight in the face of pressure from West African armies that entered Gambia to force him to recognise he lost an election to President Adama Barrow. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by David Clarke)