BANJUL Jan 22 Troops from a West African regional military force entered Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, as part of an operation aimed at securing the country to allow new President Adama Barrow to take up office.

Longtime authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh fled late on Saturday. Residents were seen cheering as the convoy, which included armoured personnel carriers and trucks transporting troops, passed through a Banjul neighbourhood. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Greg Mahlich)