DAKAR Jan 22 Gambia's new President Adama Barrow said on Sunday that state resources appeared to have been depleted when former leader Yahya Jammeh fled the country late on Saturday.

"According to information we received, there is no money in the coffers. It's what we have been told, but the day we actually take office we will clarify all of it," Barrow told Senegalese radio station RFM. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)