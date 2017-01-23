BANJUL Jan 23 Gambia's central bank remained "intact" on Monday, a spokesman for President Adama Barrow said, after the West African nation's former ruler Yahya Jammeh fled the country at the weekend amid concern that he had looted state coffers.

"There had been information to the public about the central bank. It was of particular concern but the inspector general (of) police told me that everything is intact," Halifa Sallah said at a news conference in Gambia's capital Banjul. (Reporting by Lamin Jahateh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)