BANJUL Jan 21 Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh flew out of the capital Banjul on Saturday and into exile after stepping down from power, a Reuters witness and mediators said.

The authoritarian leader took power in a 1994 coup and stepped down overnight in the face of pressure from West African armies that entered Gambia to force him to recognise that he lost an election in December to President Adama Barrow. (Reporting by Tim Cocks and Lamin Jahateh; writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by David Clarke)