ACCRA Jan 18 Ghana is sending 205 combat troops
to Gambia for the regional mission aiming to deploy if President
Yahya Jammeh does not step aside when his mandate ends at
midnight, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"The objective is to create an enabling environment ...
(to) facilitate the inauguration of the President-Elect, Adama
Barrow, on Thursday, January 19, 2017," Akufo-Addo said,
referring to the winner of December's election.
Nigeria and Senegal have also deployed soldiers to the
force.
