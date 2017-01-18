* President Jammeh has declared state of emergency
BANJUL, Jan 18 Senegal's army spokesman said on
Wednesday that its forces are at the Gambian border and will
enter at midnight if the veteran president, Yahya Jammeh,
refuses to relinquish power.
Jammeh, who lost a Dec. 1 election to opposition leader
Adama Barrow, said he would not step down, citing irregularities
in the vote. His mandate ends at midnight (midnight GMT).
"We are ready and are awaiting the deadline at midnight. If
no political solution is found, we will step in," said Colonel
Abdou Ndiaye, speaking for the Senegalese army.
The Nigerian Air Force said it had deployed to Senegal in
case it was needed. Nigeria is part of the West African bloc
ECOWAS, which has threatened Jammeh with sanctions or military
intervention if he does not step down.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement Ghana
would send 205 combat troops to Gambia as part of a regional
mission to enable President-elect Barrow to be sworn in.
Senegal's statement raised the prospect of armed
confrontation between forces loyal to the president, who has
ruled Gambia for 22 years, and Senegal, which surrounds the tiny
riverside country on three sides.
Senegal circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member U.N.
Security Council that would give "full support to the ECOWAS in
its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure the
respect of the will of the people of The Gambia".
Halifa Sallah, spokesman for Barrow, told a news conference
at a Banjul beachside hotel surrounded by palm trees that the
coalition "did not want to go to power stepping over dead
bodies."
Addressing Jammeh, he said: "The end has come. Accept it."
BARROW TO TAKE OATH
Sallah said Barrow, who is in Senegal, could not be sworn in
at the national stadium, as originally planned, but that he
would take the oath of office at an undisclosed place.
Diplomats said Barrow could be sworn in at the Gambian
embassy in Senegal.
Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, while on
Wednesday the National Assembly passed a resolution to enable
him to remain in office for three months.
Gambia has had only two rulers since independence in 1965.
Jammeh seized power in a coup and his government has gained a
reputation among ordinary Gambians and human rights activists
for torturing and killing opponents.
The draft, seen by Reuters, would endorse the decision of
ECOWAS and the African Union to recognise Barrow. It also called
on Gambia's security forces to protect lives and property and
serve the elected authorities.
It was not immediately clear when Senegal planned to put the
draft resolution to a vote. Some diplomats said U.N. Security
Council approval was not needed for an ECOWAS military
intervention if Barrow requested help.
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in
Gambia late on Wednesday for last-minute talks ahead of the
deadline, Gambian state television said.
THOUSANDS FLEE
Few people expected Jammeh to lose the election, and the
result was greeted with joy by many in his country, and by
democracy advocates across the continent, particularly when
Jammeh initially said he would accept the result and step down.
Barrow was examining the implications of the assembly's
resolution and the state of emergency, given the constitutional
requirement for a handover and the need to maintain peace,
Sallah told Reuters.
At least 26,000 people have fled from Gambia to Senegal
fearing unrest, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
said on Wednesday, citing Senegalese government figures. The
UNHCR said up to 80 percent were children accompanied by women.
Tour operator Thomas Cook <TCG. L> started flying nearly
1,000 holidaymakers home on Wednesday. It said on its website it
was laying on extra flights in the next 48 hours to remove 985
package tour customers.
It was also trying to contact a further 2,500 "flight only"
tourists in Gambia to arrange for their departure on the
earliest available flight, it said in a statement.
Gambia's economy relies on one main crop, peanuts, and
tourism. Its beaches are popular with European holidaymakers
seeking a winter break.
