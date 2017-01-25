DAKAR Jan 25 Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated in neighbouring Senegal as mediators sought an exit deal for his predecessor Yayha Jammeh, is due to return to Gambia on Thursday, a senior aide told Reuters.

"He is leaving tomorrow and will arrive in Banjul at around 4pm," said Amie Bojang. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)