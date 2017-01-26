DAKAR Jan 26 Gambia's new president Adama Barrow has asked a West African military operation, which pressured his predecessor to go into exile after he refused to accept his election defeat, to remain in the country for six months, a U.N. official said on Thursday.

"The president of Gambia asked for the mission to remain for six months, and it's up to (regional bloc) ECOWAS to decide," Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations' most senior official in West Africa, told a news conference in Senegal. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)