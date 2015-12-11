BANJUL Dec 11 Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
on Friday declared the formerly secular country an Islamic
republic in a move he said was designed to distance the West
African state further from its colonial past.
The tiny sliver of a country, named after the river from
which British ships once allegedly fired cannonballs to fix its
borders, joins the ranks of other Islamic Republics such as Iran
and Afghanistan.
"In line with the country's religious identity and values, I
proclaim Gambia as an Islamic state," said Jammeh on state
television. "As Muslims are the majority in the country, the
Gambia cannot afford to continue the colonial legacy," he added.
Gambia's population of 1.8 million people is 95 percent
Muslim. He said that other citizens of other faiths would still
be able to practise.
Jammeh, an animated orator who has earned the reputation for
making surprise declarations over the course of his 21-year
presidency, pulled Gambia out of the Commonwealth in 2013,
calling it neo-colonial. In 2007, he claimed to have found a
herbal cure for AIDS.
Despite strong commercial ties with Britain and other
European countries whose citizens are regular visitors to
Gambia's white-sand beaches, relations with the West have
deteriorated in recent years.
The European Union temporarily withheld aid money to the
country last year over Gambia's poor human rights record.
Gambia, whose main industries are agriculture and tourism, ranks
165 out of 187 countries on the U.N. development index.
"Starved of development funds because of his deplorable
human rights record and economic mismanagement, Jammeh is
looking towards the Arab world as substitute for and source of
development aid," said blogger Sidi Sanneh, a former foreign
minister who has become a U.S.-based dissident.
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by James Dalgleish)