UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZIGUINCHOR, Senegal Jan 18 At least 26,000 people have fled Gambia into Senegal fearing President Yahya Jammeh's decision to stay in power after losing an election in December could spark unrest, the United Nations said on Wednesday, citing Senegalese government figures.
"Up until the night of the 16th there were 26,000 people .... The flow has increased sharply since then," said Helene Caux, regional information officer for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. She said up to 80 percent were children accompanied by women. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources