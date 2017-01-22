BANJUL Jan 22 Soldiers from a West African regional force entered Gambia's presidential compound, State House, on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, in an operation launched to allow new President Adama Barrow to assume office.

Yahya Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for 22 years and refused to accept his defeat in an election last month, fled the country late on Saturday. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)