March 2 Game Digital Plc

* Acquisition

* Game digital acquires multiplay

* Acquired entire issued share capital of multiplay for a total consideration of £20 million

* Deal comprises £12.6 million to be paid in cash on completion and £7.4 million payable in deferred cash and shares over next 3 years