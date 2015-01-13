Jan 13 Game Digital Plc :
* Highly competitive Christmas trading period
* UK content performance robust, with UK mint software sales
up 8 pct; Spanish market challenging
* Hardware volume sales increased 25.1 pct year-on-year in
UK, group sales for 11 week period to Jan 10 declined by 5.4 pct
on constant currency basis
* Operational execution over Christmas period was smooth,
resulting in clean stock position, continued control of
operating costs
* Expect to achieve sales growth in second half
* Due to lower than expected margin rates being achieved on
hardware, expect underlying EBITDA for 52 weeks to Aug. 1 to be
broadly in line with last year of 51.3 million stg
