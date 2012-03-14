* Opcapita seeks dialogue with Game's lenders - sources

* Game says has received funding approach from third party

* No certainty on outcome of any talks (Adds detail on OpCapita)

By James Davey

LONDON, March 14 Private investment firm OpCapita has expressed an interest in buying the debt of struggling British video games retailer Game Group Plc and paying overdue and due payments to its suppliers in full, according to sources close to the situation.

OpCapita, which earlier this year purchased British electricals chain Comet from Kesa, is waiting to hear from Game's lenders, led by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland and including HSBC and Barclays.

Game, denied new titles by suppliers, said on Monday it had put itself up for sale and warned shareholders their equity in the firm could be worthless.

In a statement on Wednesday Game said a third party, which it did not identify, had shown interest in providing additional funding for the company.

The firm, which trades from 1,270 stores in nine European markets and Australia, employing 10,000, said the third party was seeking dialogue with the group's lenders.

It said there was no certainty as to the outcome of any talks.

"At the same time, the board remains in its own discussions with its current lenders as it continues to conduct a review of its business and assets," it added.

Shares in Game closed up 83 percent at 2.095 pence, valuing the business at 7.3 million pounds ($11.5 million). ($1 = 0.6376 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sarah Young and David Holmes)