* Game appoints PwC as administrator
* PwC closes 277 stores in Britain/Ireland, 2,104 jobs go
* PwC "hopeful" of going concern sale of Game
By James Davey
LONDON, March 26 British video games retailer
Game has collapsed into administration, the latest
household name to fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn.
The loss-making company, which employs 10,000 staff in 1,270
stores in nine European countries and Australia, said on Monday
it had appointed PwC as administrator after failing to find a
buyer.
PwC immediately closed 277 of Game's 609 stores in Britain
and Ireland, making 2,104 of 5,521 staff redundant.
Mike Jervis, joint administrator and partner at PwC, said
Game, which had sales of 1.63 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in
the year to Jan. 31, could still have a future.
"We believe that there is room for a specialist game
retailer in the territories in which it operates, including its
biggest one, the UK. As a result we are hopeful that a going
concern sale of the business is achievable," he said.
Jervis said PwC was "liaising with a number of parties who
have expressed an interest in purchasing part or all of the
business and assets of the group".
Last Wednesday, Game, which faces intense competition from
supermarket and online rivals, filed a notice to appoint an
administrator, hours after saying its shares were worthless and
suspended their trading.
On the same day, a source familiar with the situation said
Game's lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland, rejected
an offer from private investment firm OpCapita to buy the
retailer's debt and pay suppliers even though it had the support
of suppliers for the plan.
Analysts said OpCapita, which last year purchased British
electricals chain Comet from Kesa, could yet bid for
some of Game's assets.
They said other possible bidders for a slimmed-down business
included U.S. rival Gamestop and a consortium led by
RBS.
($1 = 0.6304 pound)
(Editing by Adveith Nair and Dan Lalor)