LONDON, March 21 Struggling British video games retailer Game has asked for trading of its shares in London to be suspended after announcing that it believes there is no equity value left in the group.

Game, which trades from about 1,270 stores in nine European markets and Australia, employing 10,000, said on Wednesday it had made the decision following discussions with its lending banks and a potential third party provider of finance to the firm. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by James Davey)