LONDON, April 13 Video games retailer Game
Group's Spanish operations have been bought out of
administration by investment firm OpCapita, with an eye to
eventually selling them on, OpCapita said on Friday.
The private equity firm, owner of British electrical goods
retailer Comet, has already bought the larger British operations
of Game out of administration.
Game - which has struggled against a tough consumer
environment as well as intense competition from online sellers
and supermarkets - went into administration last month,
resulting in the immediate closure of 277 British and Irish
stores.
OpCapita said there were no plans to close stores across the
profitable Game Iberia business, which employs 1,000 people in
290 stores across Spain and Portugal.
It was evaluating a potential sale of Game Iberia while
focussing on the operational turnaround of the British
operations, it said.
Game also has operations in France, Scandinavia, Australia
and the Czech Republic.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by David Holmes)