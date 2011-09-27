* H1 underlying pretax loss 48.5 mln pounds, vs 18.8 mln

* Maintains interim dividend at 1.88 pence

* Group sales in 34 weeks to Sept 24 down 11.4 pct (Adds comment from CEO, analyst, detail, shares)

By Rosalba O'Brien and Sarah Young

LONDON, Sept 27 British video games retailer Game Group said major releases in the run-up to Christmas could help it meet full-year targets, after a soft market with few major new offerings led it to a heavier than expected first-half loss.

Game, which usually makes nearly all its profit in its second half when sales are boosted by Christmas trading, said while conditions would likely remain tough it was keeping its guidance of full-year sales being flat to down 3 percent.

"We are not unaware of the risk in that number," chief executive Ian Shepherd said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. "We face the same structural risk as all retailers."

Game shares, which had falen two thirds in value over the past year, were down 2.3 percent to 21.5 pence at 0910 GMT.

Retailers have been battling stiff economic headwinds, with rising prices and subdued wages growth hitting consumers.

Delivering revenue and margin goals would require successful launches of titles including "FIFA '12" this week and "Call of Duty:Modern Warfare 3", set to be released in November and expected to be the big hit of the year.

Few major titles came to market over the first half, with only crime-solving game LA Noire notching up significant sales, while Nintendo's 3DS disappointed.

Analysts doubted that Game, which sells video games, consoles and accessories from about 1,300 stores in nine European markets and Australia, would hit full-year targets.

"The product pipeline is good, but we think it is still a very tall order for Game to meet market expectations in the current consumer environment," said Espirito Santo analyst Sanjay Vidyarthi.

Game kept its interim dividend at 1.88 pence, and said directors would invest a chunk of their fees or salary in buying shares.

The company has been closing stores and moving into digital gaming, aiming to avoid the fate of other struggling specialist retailers, such as music and books group HMV , which have been hit hard by cut-price competition from supermarket groups and online retailers.

Game's online sales rose 0.4 percent in the 34 weeks to Sept. 24, compared wih an 11.4 percent fall in group sales.

Last Friday, the company announced a strategic partnership with OnLive, a service allowing players to stream games live to their computers or televisions with prepaid cards sold in the stores.

Game reported an underlying pretax of 48.5 million pounds ($80 million) in the six months to end-July, compared with a loss of 18.8 million pounds in the 2010 period. ($1 = 0.643 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)