LONDON, Nov 16 Video games retailer Game Group has become the first major British stores group to warn on profit during the key run-up to Christmas, cutting its year guidance for sales and margins after recent trading failed to meet expectations.

The firm said on Wednesday its sales slumped 10.6 percent over the 41 weeks to Nov. 12, with sales at stores open over a year down 8.6 percent.

Game said this performance was ahead of an overall video games market down 12.3 percent in the same period.

It said revenues across all categories: software, hardware, preowned and accessories were down year on year.

"Major software titles are launching in line with first week expectations, but are then seeing a quicker tail-off than historically experienced," said Game.

The firm now expects full year like-for-like revenues to be no better than down 7 percent.

That compares with previous guidance of flat to down 3 percent.

Game said full-year gross margin would be down at least 150 basis points, versus previous guidance of down 100 basis points.

Full-year operating costs are, however, seen 8-10 million pounds lower than last year.

Shares in Game, which have lost 72 percent of their value over the last year, closed on Tuesday at 20 pence, valuing the business at about 69 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Mark Potter)