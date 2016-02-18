PARIS Feb 18 French media and music group Vivendi said on Thursday that its supervisory board approved a tender offer for the shares of Gameloft at 6 euros a share as it aims to expand into the video games business.

Vivendi also said it had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with beIN Sports to help stem the loss of subscribers at its Canal Plus pay-TV channel.

Vivendi reported 2015 results in line with its own targets, with total revenue of 10.76 billion euros ($11.95 billion), up 6.7 percent, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 942 million euros, down 5.7 percent.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average expected sales of 10.688 billion euros and EBITA of 977 million.

Gameloft shares closed 1.5 percent higher at 5.48 euros earlier on Thursday, giving it a market value of 468.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.90175 euro) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)