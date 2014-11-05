Nov 5 Gameloft SE :

* 9 month revenue up 4 percent to 167.0 million euros

* Q3 revenue 55.8 million euros versus 61.7 million euros in Q3 last year

* Says reaching objective of FY revenue of 245 million euros will depend on success of game launches in Q4

* Wants to commercialize 20 games per year from 2015 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)