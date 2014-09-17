SEOUL, Sept 17 South Korean police said on Wednesday they have charged a Palestine soccer player with sexual harassment and banned him from leaving the country following a complaint from a female staff member at the Asian Games in Incheon.

The complaint came a day after police said they had charged a member of Iran's Asian Games delegation with the same offence. .

Police told Reuters by telephone that the latest incident occurred after the player suggested they take a photograph together at the athletes village on Tuesday.

The player, who was not identified, was charged without physical detention and the case transferred to the prosecutor's office, the police confirmed.

Incheon organisers (IAGOC) said on Wednesday that after the Iranian equipment official had been charged they had warned all of the competing countries that such behaviour would be met with a strong response.

The IAGOC official said they would meet to discuss the matter before taking further action.

Palestine are due to play Tajikistan in the Asian Games men's soccer tournament later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kahyun Yang, Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Julian Linden)