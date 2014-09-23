INCHEON, South Korea, Sept 23 The Asian Games announced its first positive doping test on Tuesday and said Tajikistan soccer player Khurshed Beknazarov had been thrown out of the multi-sport event in South Korea.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that a test from a urine sample collected from Beknazarov on Sept. 14 had shown the presence of a stimulant.

"His urine specimen collected on 14 September 2014 after the competition was found to contain methylhexaneamine, a prohibited substance in the WADA Prohibited List 2014," the OCA said.

The OCA said it had disqualified Beknazarov from the Games and withdrawn his accreditation. It will send the findings to the Asian and international soccer federations as well as the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Tajikistan beat Singapore 1-0 on Sept. 14 in the soccer preliminaries. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)