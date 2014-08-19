TOKYO Aug 19 Japan named weightlifter Hiromi Miyake as team captain and archer Kaori Kawanaka as flag bearer for next month's Asian Games in South Korea, the first time the country has selected women for both roles.

The duo will lead Japan's team of 716 athletes for the Sept. 19-Oct. 4 Games in Incheon, South Korea, where they will look to improve on the third place showing in the medals table at the last Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Miyake, 28, won a silver medal in the 48-kilogram category at the 2012 Olympics and also a bronze at the 2006 world championships, while the 23-year-old Kawanaka took bronze in the team competition at the London Games. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Ian Ransom)