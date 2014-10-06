Oct 6 North Korea's Asian Games athletes were driven through the streets of Pyongyang on flowery buses on Sunday as their compatriots came out in force to welcome them home from South Korea.

Women in colourful dresses and men in suits could be seen waving flags and cheering the athletes, who reciprocated from the open-top buses decked out with bright flowers around a large North Korean flag.

The footage, provided to Reuters by the Korean news agency KCNA, also showed the team, all wearing white jackets, laying flowers in front of statues of the county's founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il.

North Korea, who originally threatened to boycott the Incheon Games, won 11 gold medals at the Sept. 19-Oct. 4 Asiad to finish seventh in the overall medals table.

It was very close to being 12 but the North were beaten by their hosts and arch rivals South Korea in the final of the men's soccer tournament after extra time on Thursday.

The two countries are still technically at war because a peace treaty went unsigned after the Korean War ended in 1953.

The reclusive state did beat South Korea in the women's soccer semi-finals en route to taking gold and also set five world records in weightlifting.

"The women's football team defeated all their enemies to claim the victorious top spot and new world and Asian records were set in the weightlifting section," Kim Pyong-sik, vice minister of North Korea's sports department, was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying at a news conference. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)