SEOUL Aug 21 Hosts South Korea have been drawn with Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Laos in the group stage of the Asian Games soccer tournament, organisers said on Thursday.

Among the other favourites for gold, defending champions Japan are grouped with Kuwait, Iraq and Nepal, while four-time winners Iran start their campaign in Group H with Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan.

The tournament kicks off on Sept. 14, five days before the Asian Games open in Incheon, west of Seoul. The age limit for the men's team is under 23, with three overage players allowed.

Draws were also made for a range of other sports including rugby sevens, basketball and kabaddi, where India and Pakistan will play in the same group in the men's tournament.

Wei Jizhong, honorary life vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said the Games were a chance for the region to impress the world.

"With nearly 10,000 athletes and 5,000 officials, the Asian Games is nearly on the same scale as the Olympic Games," he said.

"We can show to the world that Asia is in harmony and friendship.

"We are confident that the Incheon Asian Games will be very successful and show to the world the potential power of Asia."

Soccer tournament draw: Group A: South Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Aravia, Laos Group B: Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Group C: Oman, Palestine, Singapore, Tajikistan Group D: Japan, Kuwait, Iraq, Nepal Group E: Thailand, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Indonesia Group F: North Korea, China, Pakistan Group G: UAE, India, Jordan Group H: Iran, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)