SEOUL Aug 19 South Korea have been named top seeds for both the men's and women's soccer tournaments at the Asian Games in Incheon, which start next month.

The Korea Football Association said on Tuesday that North Korea had also been seeded for both tournaments, meaning the two Koreas would avoid each other in group play.

A North Korean delegation is scheduled to arrive in the South later on Tuesday to take part in various build-up events to the Asian Games and will attend the draw for the football tournament on Thursday, Yonhap news reported.

North Korea has confirmed it is sending 150 athletes to take part in the Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 Asian Games.

Japan, UAE, Iran, Uzbekistan, Oman and Thailand would also be seeded for the 30-team men's football competition, the KFA added.

Japan are one of the three seeds in the 11-team women's competition at the Games in Incheon, west of Seoul.

South Korea have won the men's gold medal three times - 1970, 78 and 86 - while the women have yet to win.

North Korea's women's team have won the title twice and are favourites to win again in Incheon. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)