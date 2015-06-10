INTERVIEW-Figure skating-Fernandez targets Orser's golden hat-trick
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
BAKU, June 10 Azerbaijan's capital Baku is set to stage the inaugural European Games, the continent's first major multi-sports event. Here are some facts:
- - -
Dates: June 12-28
Number of athletes: 6,000
Number of sports: 20
Breakdown of sports: 16 Olympic sports, four non-Olympic sports
Sports offering qualification for 2016 Olympics: archery, athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling
Number of venues/competition locations: 18
Number of purpose-built venues: 5
Number of temporary venues: 6
Number of medal events: 253
Number of participating Olympic Committees: 50
Torch relay: Start April 26-End June 12
Overall Games budget: not available
Next host: Netherlands 2019 (Compiled by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
LONDON, March 25 Javier Fernandez, Yuzuru Hanyu and Patrick Chan have won the last six men's titles at the figure skating world championships but the 'old guard' will be under pressure in Helsinki to quell the growing threat posed by a gang of high-flying upstarts.