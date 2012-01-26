LONDON Jan 26 Jamaican sprinter Usain
Bolt and other overseas athletes will not have to pay British
income tax if they compete in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in
Glasgow, the government said on Thursday, encouraging big names
to build the event into their schedule.
A similar waiver is already in place for this summer's
Olympics in London.
"I'm pleased to announce this special exemption for Glasgow
2014 which will prolong the Olympic legacy and help spread the
long-term benefits into Scotland," Treasury Minister Danny
Alexander said.
"Everyone wants to see the best athletes compete at Glasgow
2014 and this exemption will make that more likely," he added.
Under British rules, any athlete not resident in Britain is
subject to British income tax on payment for performing here,
including a proportion of their worldwide endorsement income.
Bolt, the Olympic 100 and 200 metres champion, skipped a
Diamond League athletics meeting in London in 2010 because of
the tax rules. There have also been fears that tennis players
and golfers could also stay away from some of the smaller
tournaments held in Britain.
The exemption for the 2012 Olympics was a condition of the
London bid and the government does not normally extend the
measure to other sporting events.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)