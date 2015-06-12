BAKU, June 12 Armenia's Olympic Committee president will not attend Friday's opening ceremony at the inaugural European Games nor will he travel to Azerbaijan for the 16-day event as relations between the neighbours remain tense.

The two countries are at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and as recently as April several soldiers from both sides were killed and more injured.

"The president of the national Olympic committee of Armenia was never attending," European Olympic Committees President Patrick Hickey told reporters. "He told us that from day one."

Hickey tried to play down Gagik Tsarukyan's absence, saying the businessman was otherwise occupied.

"He seldom attends many events. He prefers to operate within his own country. He has a lot to do as he is a successful businessman."

War erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh in 1991 as the Soviet Union broke up, killing about 30,000 people. A ceasefire was called in 1994 but violence has broken out sporadically since.

Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy military and financial backing from Armenia since the war. Armenian-backed forces hold seven Azeri districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian team, which will march into the stadium at the opening ceremony later on Friday to what is widely expected to be a frosty reception, has sent 25 athletes to the June 12-28 event, competing mainly in wrestling and boxing.

"We know there is a conflict," Hickey said. "But we are so happy this is happening here with Armenia participating."

He said Armenia needed some nudging from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach last year to agree to attend and join 49 other European Olympic committees in Baku.

"I want to praise authorities of Armenia for coming and Azerbaijan for making them feel welcome," Hickey said. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)