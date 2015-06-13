BAKU, June 13 A decision to ban some foreign media from attending the inaugural European Games in Azerbaijan this month rested with the government and was not taken by the event's organisers, officials said on Saturday.

Journalists, including English newspaper The Guardian's chief sports correspondent, have been refused entry visas but Baku Games organisers said it was the government who was clearing individuals to enter the country based on their own set of criteria.

"The Baku European Games organising committee issued accreditations to journalists, more than 1,500 in total," said Azeri sports minister Azad Rahimov.

"We just issue accreditations. The government approves or not approves."

Apart from media, several representatives from international human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also been blocked from entering the country, ruled by the Aliyev family since 1993.

These organisations have accused the Azeri government of persistent human rights violations, including arresting dissidents, journalists and opposition groups' members.

Rahimov said any restrictions to enter the country were also related with the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Unfortunately this rule (ban) is still going on and after Nagorno-Karabakh. If he (anyone) enters that region not from Azeri land then he can never enter our country," the minister said.

Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy military and financial backing from Armenia since the war. Armenian-backed forces hold seven Azeri districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Two, three of them (journalists who were banned) who sent the accreditations to us did not get them approved," Rahimov said, refusing to speculate as to why they were banned.

"There could be a lot of reasons and we are not asking for the reasons. That is why it is not a question with regard to the Baku Games organising committee. I am just giving you the facts."

Games chief Simon Clegg, who has repeatedly refused to discuss political issues in the run-up to the Games, said organisers had talked to the government about the banned journalists.

"BEGOC (Baku Games organisers) has made representations about any member of the media who has been denied an accreditation to the proper authorities," he said without elaborating.

The Games, which kicked off on Friday, run to June 28. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)