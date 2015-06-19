BAKU, June 19 Italy's Petra Zublasing will enjoy bragging rights over partner Niccolo Campriani for some time after winning the women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold, setting a world record in the process, at the European Games on Friday.

Three days after Campriani claimed silver in the 10m air rifle, world number two Zublasing blitzed to the title with a haul of 464.7 points, 1.4 ahead of the previous world best set by China's Jing Chang last month.

"In last year's mixed event competition, when we weren't together in the same team, he won and I lost," Zublasing, 25, said.

"But I slept well at night, while he couldn't fall asleep.

"Me and Niccolo have very different characters. I'm more aggressive, he's more defensive. That's why we're good together as a couple, because we complement each other."

Zublasing said she would now look ahead to next year's Olympics full of confidence.

"This gold medal just gives me a lot of confidence because lately I've changed and tried a lot of different materials: the rifle itself, the shoes, small details - everything with the Olympics in my mind." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)