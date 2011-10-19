CIUDAD GUZMAN, Mexico Oct 19 For Argentina's amateur sportsmen and women, success at events like the Pan-American and Olympic Games often involves more than just being better than your rivals from other countries.

There are stories of rowers and cyclists having to buy new equipment at events held halfway round the world because their own never arrives due to a lost container or is late, and frequent laments that training facilities at home are poor.

Rower Maria Gabriela Best has had to work hard, overcome a personal crisis when she nearly quit early this year and try to keep up with her university studies to win her medals.

The Rosario rower won gold in Monday's coxless pairs and Wednesday's quadruple sculls, along with silver for the second Pan-Am Games running in the single sculls on Tuesday.

Best has had to deal, however, with water problems at the training facilities in Tigre on the Parana delta north of Buenos Aires.

"The course at Tigre is nearly ready but there's still a lot to be done about the water," Best told Reuters in an interview.

"A couple of months ago, a barrier to hold back rubbish broke and the rubbish came back into the course," she said after her second place in Tuesday's single sculls on Lake Zapotlan, 130 km from Games city Guadalajara.

"So much was invested in improving the installations at the course that not to improve the water is a stupidity."

Best recalled a serious problem for Argentina's rowers at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens when "a container got stuck (somewhere en route)".

The 26-year-old added: "More or less the same thing happened here but we arrived here a month before (the Games) and only had to wait for a week.

"And really we were lucky because everything arrived intact. The canoeists received everything broken, the cyclists never received their bicycles.

"There are people (team officials) who because they're not sports people don't understand the value of those things so they administer without a feeling for the needs of the team."

"Luckily the person who directs rowing at ENARD (National Entity for High Performance Sports) was a rower, so she understands," she said.

PERSONAL CRISIS

Best said training facilities have improved dramatically after the creation last year of ENARD, a body dedicated to Olympic disciplines, that doubled the budget available for grants to athletes.

Paradoxically, this may have contributed to a personal crisis Best suffered at the beginning of this year that might have seen her quit rowing for good.

"Rowing takes up a lot of time and to row you have to feel good and I wasn't feeling good and didn't feel like going to training.

"I sent a letter of resignation to the national team in January after two weeks of not going to train. I felt the responsibility to announce I wasn't training because I get a grant and I've always criticised people who didn't (train) and continued to take the grant.

"We have limited places, not all of us can have grants."

Best received plenty of backing from her federation and the government's sports secretary, former professional footballer Claudio Morresi.

"They provided me with a psychologist, between all of us we went sorting it out... Everyone came to me to help so that I should get back into competition.

"In 12 years (of rowing) it had never happened to me before, it was a bad situation, I didn't feel comfortable, so all this confusion led to me taking that decision which today appears strange, and thank goodness I changed my mind."

She added: "I study physical therapy and if all goes well when I get back (home) I'll graduate." (Editing by Simon Evans; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)