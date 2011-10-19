By Rex Gowar
| CIUDAD GUZMAN, Mexico
CIUDAD GUZMAN, Mexico Oct 19 For Argentina's
amateur sportsmen and women, success at events like the
Pan-American and Olympic Games often involves more than just
being better than your rivals from other countries.
There are stories of rowers and cyclists having to buy new
equipment at events held halfway round the world because their
own never arrives due to a lost container or is late, and
frequent laments that training facilities at home are poor.
Rower Maria Gabriela Best has had to work hard, overcome a
personal crisis when she nearly quit early this year and try to
keep up with her university studies to win her medals.
The Rosario rower won gold in Monday's coxless pairs and
Wednesday's quadruple sculls, along with silver for the second
Pan-Am Games running in the single sculls on Tuesday.
Best has had to deal, however, with water problems at the
training facilities in Tigre on the Parana delta north of
Buenos Aires.
"The course at Tigre is nearly ready but there's still a
lot to be done about the water," Best told Reuters in an
interview.
"A couple of months ago, a barrier to hold back rubbish
broke and the rubbish came back into the course," she said
after her second place in Tuesday's single sculls on Lake
Zapotlan, 130 km from Games city Guadalajara.
"So much was invested in improving the installations at the
course that not to improve the water is a stupidity."
Best recalled a serious problem for Argentina's rowers at
the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens when "a container got stuck
(somewhere en route)".
The 26-year-old added: "More or less the same thing
happened here but we arrived here a month before (the Games)
and only had to wait for a week.
"And really we were lucky because everything arrived
intact. The canoeists received everything broken, the cyclists
never received their bicycles.
"There are people (team officials) who because they're not
sports people don't understand the value of those things so
they administer without a feeling for the needs of the team."
"Luckily the person who directs rowing at ENARD (National
Entity for High Performance Sports) was a rower, so she
understands," she said.
PERSONAL CRISIS
Best said training facilities have improved dramatically
after the creation last year of ENARD, a body dedicated to
Olympic disciplines, that doubled the budget available for
grants to athletes.
Paradoxically, this may have contributed to a personal
crisis Best suffered at the beginning of this year that might
have seen her quit rowing for good.
"Rowing takes up a lot of time and to row you have to feel
good and I wasn't feeling good and didn't feel like going to
training.
"I sent a letter of resignation to the national team in
January after two weeks of not going to train. I felt the
responsibility to announce I wasn't training because I get a
grant and I've always criticised people who didn't (train) and
continued to take the grant.
"We have limited places, not all of us can have grants."
Best received plenty of backing from her federation and the
government's sports secretary, former professional footballer
Claudio Morresi.
"They provided me with a psychologist, between all of us we
went sorting it out... Everyone came to me to help so that I
should get back into competition.
"In 12 years (of rowing) it had never happened to me
before, it was a bad situation, I didn't feel comfortable, so
all this confusion led to me taking that decision which today
appears strange, and thank goodness I changed my mind."
She added: "I study physical therapy and if all goes well
when I get back (home) I'll graduate."
(Editing by Simon Evans; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)