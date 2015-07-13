TORONTO, July 13 Nine Brazilian cyclists looking to get in some Pan American Games training had a run-in with Toronto police on the weekend after they were spotted riding along one of the city's highways.

The athletes, who were all wearing their Brazilian team uniforms, were out for a one-hour ride early on Sunday when they ended up on the shoulder of what is normally a busy highway.

The team, unaware that cyclists are not allowed on the highway, were very apologetic for the mistake and were escorted off the highway. No charges were filed.

"The athletes didn't know about this prohibition and won't train again at this highway anymore," the Brazilian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The Pan Am Games, a multi-sport event featuring countries from across Latin America, South America, the Caribbean and North America, conclude on July 26. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry)