By Rex Gowar
| PUERTO VALLARTA
PUERTO VALLARTA Oct 23 Brazil's golden Sunday
at the Pan-American Games was tainted by their young soccer
team's 3-1 defeat by Costa Rica that led to a group stage exit.
Successes for the Brazilians ranged from the women's
marathon and handball in Guadalajara to men's triathlon and
yachting on the Pacific coast.
Adriana da Silva won the marathon on the streets of
Guadalajara in a Games record time of two hours 36 minutes 37
seconds and the women's handball team beat neighbours Argentina
33-15 in the gold medal match and qualified for the 2012 Olympic
Games.
At the Pacific Ocean resort of Puerto Vallarta, 330
kilometres east of the Games' central venue city, Reinaldo
Colucci won the men's triathlon while the sailing team took
three gold medals.
Windsurfers Patricia Freitas and Ricardo Santos, the 2007
world champion known to his compatriots as Bimba, swept all
before them including fancied Argentine Mariano Reutemann in the
men's, while Matheus Dellagnello won the non-Olympic Sunfish
class.
The Brazilians also beat Argentina 10-8 in a preliminary
round men's waterpolo game but the blot on their copybook on
Sunday night was their mainly under-21 soccer team's early exit
after two draws and a defeat.
However, this was not the strong team Brazil plan to take to
London next year to attempt to win the Olympic gold medal, the
one big international title they lack.
Brazil's medals tally stood at 26 gold and 68 overall in
second place to the United States (57/156).
LASER SWITCH
Sunfish World Champion Matheus, known by his first name,
told Reuters he had enjoyed a carefree victory in the 11th and
final race in his class having already clinched the gold medal
on Saturday.
"It was a different, fun regatta," said the 23-year-old from
the southern Brazilian seaside resort of Florianopolis, who
began sailing when he was seven.
He is missing the Sailing World Championships in Australia
in December, which is the qualifying competition for next year's
Olympic Games in London, to begin his transition to Laser which
he plans to race in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
"My next step is to focus on Rio 2016. I'm not the right
biotype for Laser so I'll do some gym work to build up my body
to concentrate on taking part in Laser at home in 2016," he
said.
"London is on top of us, the gap is too short to in terms of
my physique to get there. I'll concentrate on the whole Olympic
cycle and go all out for a medal in 2016."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; to query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for athletics stories
for yachting stories
for soccer stories
for all sports news