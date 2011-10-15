GUADALAJARA Oct 14 Brazilian long distance runner Simone Alves da Silva and Puerto Rican mountain biker Kelvin Gonzalez were kicked out of the Pan American Games by their own teams for doping on Friday.

The cases were publicised on the day of the event's inauguration ceremony, an impressive display of Mexican folklore, music and fireworks at the brand new 50,000-capacity Omnilife stadium.

Da Silva, who tested positive for the blood booster EPO, has been suspended provisionally pending a sanction by Brazil's Tribunal of Sports Justice, the Brazilian Athletics Confederation said in a statement posted on its website (www.cabt.org.br).

The 27-year-old 5,000 and 10,000 metres runner was declared positive for EPO in September in tests taken at the Brazil Cup meeting in Sao Paulo in August when she set Brazilian and South American records of 31 minutes 16.56 in the longer distance.

The CAB received notification on Friday that the B sample, examined nine days ago, was also positive.

Gonzalez also tested positive for EPO (Erythropoietin) in recent in-house tests of the island's entire Games team, the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee said.

Chile withdrew weightlifter Cristian Escalante, the title holder in the 105kg category after winning gold at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, from their team on Thursday after he tested positive for the banned stimulant Methylhexanamine.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

