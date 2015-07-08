TORONTO, July 8 It is not the Games Toronto had hoped for but is the one they got and now Canada's largest city will try to embrace the Pan American Games and convince the world it is up to the job of hosting a Summer Olympics.

Despite lacking the prestige of a Summer Olympics, which Toronto unsuccessfully bid for in 1996 and 2008, the July 10-26 Pan Ams will be the largest multi-sport event held in Canada as nearly 7,000 athletes from across Latin America, South America, the Caribbean and North America compete in 36 sports.

And for athletes in 10 sports - 16 events - the Pan Ams offer a chance at direct qualification for the Rio Olympics, prompting many countries to send their best.

But for the most part there will very few marquee names making the trip north.

The athletic, swimming and rugby world championships will rob the Games of many big names with Jamaica's Usain Bolt, U.S. swimming greats Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and sprinters Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin among those not attending.

Despite sending what many regard as a 'B' team, the United States will have a 623-member team and are expected to once again easily top the medals table with other regional powers Cuba, Canada, Brazil and Mexico jockeying for runner-up spots.

Canada will field a 700-member team and as host can count on their best lining up in most events, including Olympic champion kayaker Adam van Koeverden, and Rosie MacLennan (trampoline), winner of Canada's lone gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

The big prize, however, could go to Toronto as the city tries to establish its Olympic credentials.

Third in size behind the Olympics and the Asian Games, the Pan Ams may not possess the pizzazz on a top-tier event but they do come with Olympic-size organizational headaches and a C$1.4 billion ($1.10 billion) price tag.

Rio de Janeiro developed a simple gameplan in using the 2007 Pan Ams to showcase its potential as an Olympic host before landing the 2016 Summer Games.

A Toronto economic development committee last year rejected the idea of another Olympic bid but there is plenty of interest at the highest level.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has not ruled out a run at the 2024 or 2028 Summer Games, Canadian Olympic Committee chief Marcel Aubut has urged the country to make it a priority while there have been signals from the International Olympic Committee that a Canadian bid would be welcome.

"To me, the real crucial question one asks oneself before making a decision on bidding for the Olympics again would be how well did the Pan Am Games go?" Tory told Reuters.

"How well did it go overall, how did the city deal with it in terms of transportation, volunteers, interest in the Games, the festival that surrounded it, the legacy infrastructure.

"That would decide what we apply for in the future or not, depending in large part on that answer."

During the months leading up to Friday's opening ceremonies the Pan Ams have generated little buzz and there has been plenty of grumbling over traffic and security concerns.

Millions have been poured into badly-needed transportation and other infrastructure projects along with construction of world class sport facilities but for many in the region it is money misspent on a 16-day second tier sporting festival.

That apathy was evident in sluggish early ticket sales but over the last few weeks Pan Am fever has begun to take hold with officials boasting they've been selling the equivalent of one ticket every 20 seconds.

"Demand is up. We're selling three or four times what we were selling a month ago and our sponsors have finalized their ticket purchases," said Games spokesman Teddy Katz.

"We've got great momentum and we know it's only going to keep picking up as the Games approach and people start to see the footprint come to life."

($1 = 1.2705 Canadian dollars) (Editing by Frank Pingue)