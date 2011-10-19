GUADALAJARA Oct 18 The tiny Cayman Islands achieved a remarkable one-two in the men's 200 metres freestyle at the Pan-American Games on Tuesday.

Brett Fraser won his second gold in a Games record time of one minute 47.18 seconds and brother Shaune, a year older at 23, took silver for the popular Caribbean honeymoon resort.

The brothers were flag-bearers for the Cayman Islands at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Paraguay's Benjamin Hockin took bronze to win Paraguay's first ever medal in the pool.

Cynthia Valdez wowed the home Mexican support with her rhythmic gymnastics clubs routine to win her second gold medal on Tuesday, while the United States took their overall medals tally to 24 gold and 63 overall.

The hosts have notched up nine gold and 29 overall in third place.

Second on the medals table is Brazil with 10 gold in a total of 30 after a relatively quiet day with no more victories in the pool.

The U.S. captured four swimming medals including Julie Elizabeth Smit winning her second gold of the Games in the 200 metres individual medley.

Cuba, who set great store by their success at the Pan-Am Games, have done poorly so far with only four goal medals and 17 in total, although they landed two of them on Tuesday.

They were denied what should have been a sure-fire rowing victory when Argentina beat them by half a second in the men's quadruple sculls which they were expected to win.

However, Lisandra Guerra won gold on the cycling track in the women's individual sprint and Robelis Despaigne in the men's over 80kg category in taekwondo.

Canada, with six gold medals and 30 overall, won two individual titles on the trampoline, Rossanagh MacLellan in the women and Keegan Soehn in the men.

Argentina and Colombia each have five gold medals with the Colombians 13-12 up overall.

Women's soccer got underway with favourites Brazil beating Argentina 2-0 in the great South American match-up in Group B.

