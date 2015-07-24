TORONTO, July 23 Canada and Argentina won gold and silver, respectively, in team equestrian at the Pan American Games on Thursday, giving each country an automatic berth in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada were tied for third with Brazil following the opening round of competition with six faults while Argentina sat second with two faults.

But the Canadian team of Yann Candele, Tiffany Foster, Eric Lamaze and Ian Millar then piled on the pressure, counting only one time fault in the second round of competition to move up and take the gold medal.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer countries a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue. Editing by Andrew Both)