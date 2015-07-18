(Corrects all results and Olympic qualifiers)

TORONTO, July 18 The United States and Uruguay finished first and second in their women's sailing event at the Pan American Games on Saturday to qualify for the Rio Olympics while Guatemala advanced on the men's side.

In women's laser radial, American Paige Railey won the gold medal to qualify for Rio as top finisher from North America while Uruguay's Dolores Moreira took silver and went through as the top finisher from South America.

In the men's laser, Guatemala's Juan Maegli Aguero won the gold medal and punched his Rio ticket as the event's top finisher from North America.

Brazil's Robert Scheidt, a five time Olympic medalist, took second.

The events are among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue. Edited by Gene Cherry.)