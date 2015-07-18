TORONTO, July 17 Brazil's Julio Almeida and Cassio Cesar Rippel won their respective shooting events at the Pan American Games on Friday to earn automatic qualifying spots for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Almeida, who won the men's 10m air pistol last Saturday, set a Pan Am finals record with 189.1 points to capture the gold medal in the men's 50m pistol.

Rippel also set a Pan Am finals mark by recording 207.7 points to capture the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle prone.

The events are among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)