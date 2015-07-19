TORONTO, July 19 Thomas Bayer and Dustin Perry qualified the United States for the skeet shooting competition at the Rio Olympics after winning gold and silver, respectively, in the men's event at the Pan American Games on Sunday.

Bayer, who competed in the shooting world championships in 2010, and Perry, who finished first in skeet at the 2014 USA Shooting national championships, claimed the two available Rio berths at stake while Cuba's Juan Rodriguez took bronze.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering the winning country a berth in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry)