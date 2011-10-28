GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 28 Cuban hurdler Dayron Robles won the Pan-American Games gold medal on Friday to end a turbulent season on a high note.

The Olympic champion and world record holder led all the way to win the 110 metres final in a time of 13.10 seconds. Colombian Paulo Cesar Villar was second in 13.27 and Cuban Orlando Ortega third in 13.30.

Robles, who successfully defended the Pan-Am title he won in Rio de Janeiro four years ago, also set a championship record for the event, slashing 0.07 off the previous mark of 13.17 set by fellow Cuban Anier Garcia at Winnipeg in 1999.

"I had the idea of this record always in my mind," Robles told reporters.

The bespectacled Robles was a long way off his 2008 world record of 12.87 but the gold medal at least provided some consolation for the 24-year-old after he was disqualified at this year's world championships in South Korea.

Robles won the race but was disqualified for making contact with China's Liu Xiang, who was leading at the time. The pair are due to meet again at next year's London Olympics.

"Now I'm going to have a holiday before getting down to thinking about 2012," said Robles.

