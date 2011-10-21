GUADALAJARA Oct 21 A typical image of a Caribbean islander is someone lolling about on a beach unworried by a competitive world beyond the crystal clear turquoise waters that mark the boundaries of his life.

Brett Fraser dived into those waters a million times as he was growing up in the Cayman Islands and this week he emerged from an Olympic-size pool in Mexico with a gold medal as the fastest man over 200 metres freestyle in the Americas.

"I absolutely think it's a privilege to have me and my brother performing on this level from such a small country, 50,000-60,000 people," Fraser told Reuters at the Pan-American Games after Thursday's programme of finals.

"To perform with countries that have 200-300 (swimmers) and 50 million people is great," he said after finishing fifth in the shortest freestyle race, the 50 metres won by world record holder and world and Olympic champion Cesar Cielo of Brazil.

The 22-year-old said he and older brother Shaune, who won the silver medal when Brett took gold in the 200 freestyle earlier in the week, were trying to lift their small nation to greater heights in swimming.

"They have had a couple of names out there but me and Shaune are trying to push the envelope," the younger Fraser brother said.

"They've definitely provided the grounding for us to go out there on the international stage and probably without them we wouldn't be as successful as we are."

In their quest to succeed, the brothers had to move to the United States where they both obtained athletics scholarships at the University of Florida.

QUALITY LEAP

"I actually improved tremendously once I left home and went to the States," said Fraser.

"They had a different programme over there, it was something I wasn't used to and my body didn't handle it well at first but I seem to be doing well with it now."

He is looking forward to a good performance at next year's Summer Games in London, having gained his first experience of Olympic competition in Beijing three years ago.

"In 2008, I was just happy to get a B cut but it's going to be different this time come London," Fraser said.

The Pan-Am Games in Guadalajara have prepared the Fraser brothers for their build-up to the London Olympics in nine months' time.

"I'm not taking a break, I'm going straight back into training tomorrow, fly back to school on Saturday," Fraser said. "I've actually graduated so I'm just training with the pro team now, studying for grad school.

"Shaune's on the same schedule as I am... He's had an outstanding meet as well."

Fraser said he was especially pleased with his form at this stage of the year.

"No one really races in October -- to be fully rested and come here and swim... my (good) performances, I'm really happy with that," he said.

"My coaches feel the same, my 200 was my best time and I just had a best time in the 50 by five hundredths," he added poolside right after Thursday's race.

"I was a bit disappointed with my 100 but I think with a little more work and a little more rest I'll be there."