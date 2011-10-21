By Rex Gowar
| GUADALAJARA
GUADALAJARA Oct 21 A typical image of a
Caribbean islander is someone lolling about on a beach
unworried by a competitive world beyond the crystal clear
turquoise waters that mark the boundaries of his life.
Brett Fraser dived into those waters a million times as he
was growing up in the Cayman Islands and this week he emerged
from an Olympic-size pool in Mexico with a gold medal as the
fastest man over 200 metres freestyle in the Americas.
"I absolutely think it's a privilege to have me and my
brother performing on this level from such a small country,
50,000-60,000 people," Fraser told Reuters at the Pan-American
Games after Thursday's programme of finals.
"To perform with countries that have 200-300 (swimmers) and
50 million people is great," he said after finishing fifth in
the shortest freestyle race, the 50 metres won by world record
holder and world and Olympic champion Cesar Cielo of Brazil.
The 22-year-old said he and older brother Shaune, who won
the silver medal when Brett took gold in the 200 freestyle
earlier in the week, were trying to lift their small nation to
greater heights in swimming.
"They have had a couple of names out there but me and
Shaune are trying to push the envelope," the younger Fraser
brother said.
"They've definitely provided the grounding for us to go out
there on the international stage and probably without them we
wouldn't be as successful as we are."
In their quest to succeed, the brothers had to move to the
United States where they both obtained athletics scholarships
at the University of Florida.
QUALITY LEAP
"I actually improved tremendously once I left home and went
to the States," said Fraser.
"They had a different programme over there, it was
something I wasn't used to and my body didn't handle it well at
first but I seem to be doing well with it now."
He is looking forward to a good performance at next year's
Summer Games in London, having gained his first experience of
Olympic competition in Beijing three years ago.
"In 2008, I was just happy to get a B cut but it's going to
be different this time come London," Fraser said.
The Pan-Am Games in Guadalajara have prepared the Fraser
brothers for their build-up to the London Olympics in nine
months' time.
"I'm not taking a break, I'm going straight back into
training tomorrow, fly back to school on Saturday," Fraser
said. "I've actually graduated so I'm just training with the
pro team now, studying for grad school.
"Shaune's on the same schedule as I am... He's had an
outstanding meet as well."
Fraser said he was especially pleased with his form at this
stage of the year.
"No one really races in October -- to be fully rested and
come here and swim... my (good) performances, I'm really happy
with that," he said.
"My coaches feel the same, my 200 was my best time and I
just had a best time in the 50 by five hundredths," he added
poolside right after Thursday's race.
"I was a bit disappointed with my 100 but I think with a
little more work and a little more rest I'll be there."
