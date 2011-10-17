By Rex Gowar
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 16 Peru, Olympic
silver medal winners in Seoul in 1988, are outsiders for the
Pan-American Games title as they bid to return to the top in
women's volleyball under Italian coach Luca Cristofani.
Peru, who realistically can play for fifth place at the
Games, lost ground by disregarding the importance of their
junior teams after a brilliant decade in the 1980s, Cristofani
told Reuters in an interview after his team's 3-0 defeat by
co-favourites the United States in a Group B game on Sunday.
In answer to a comment he made at the post-match news
conference about Peru making simple mistakes, Cristofani said:
"For example, after we have had a spike blocked by our
opponents we should be ready to reach the rebound (and continue
the play)."
The Americans, favourites to fight for the title with
Olympic champions Brazil and Pan-Am Games holders Cuba, notched
up a string of points thanks to their 'wall' when Peru failed
to keep the ball alive.
Peru must work hard to overcome a height handicap when they
face the likes of the U.S., Cuba, Brazil and the Dominican
Republic, Cristofani said.
"When we have a team of shorter players (than our
opponents), we have to do other things better," he added. "I'm
very satisfied with our defence.
"We have good jumpers but they get tired as the game wears
on from so much jumping. Our opponents have the advantage of
being able to spike the ball down from a greater height."
BRIGHT FUTURE
It would be a surprise if Peru were to get among the top
four and fight for a medal but Cristofani was optimistic for
the future despite inheriting an ageing team with half a dozen
women well into their 30s.
Cristofani took charge four months ago, too close to these
Games to make major changes. "But I have introduced six young
players who have great potential," he said.
Having coached two Roman club sides, Cristofani was going
to take charge of his country's under-23 team when the offer
came to him from Peru.
The Italian federation agreed to allow him to have the
experience with the South Americans on a contract that ends
after next year's Olympic Games in London -- if Peru qualify.
Peru's biggest rivals in the South American qualifying
tournament next May for one place in London are the
traditionally weaker Argentina and Colombia. Brazil have
qualified as Olympic title holders.
U.S. coach John Banachowski was happy with his team's
performance in which Lauren Gibbemeyer, playing in her first
major tournament, top-scored with 13 points in a 25-19 25-15
25-19 victory.
"We have a young team getting better each time we step out
on court," he told the news conference.
"Peru were very tough, they passed and attacked very well.
I'm very pleased with the way we responded."
Asked how he saw his team responding in games against
Brazil and Cuba, he added: "We're the little kids on the block,
we have to grow fast to compete with the best."
The United States, who beat Puerto Rico 3-0 on Saturday,
and Cuba, who followed up their 3-0 win over Canada with a 3-1
victory against the Dominican Republic in Group A on Sunday,
have both won twice. Peru beat hosts Mexico 3-1 on Saturday.
