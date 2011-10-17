GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 16 Peru, Olympic silver medal winners in Seoul in 1988, are outsiders for the Pan-American Games title as they bid to return to the top in women's volleyball under Italian coach Luca Cristofani.

Peru, who realistically can play for fifth place at the Games, lost ground by disregarding the importance of their junior teams after a brilliant decade in the 1980s, Cristofani told Reuters in an interview after his team's 3-0 defeat by co-favourites the United States in a Group B game on Sunday.

In answer to a comment he made at the post-match news conference about Peru making simple mistakes, Cristofani said: "For example, after we have had a spike blocked by our opponents we should be ready to reach the rebound (and continue the play)."

The Americans, favourites to fight for the title with Olympic champions Brazil and Pan-Am Games holders Cuba, notched up a string of points thanks to their 'wall' when Peru failed to keep the ball alive.

Peru must work hard to overcome a height handicap when they face the likes of the U.S., Cuba, Brazil and the Dominican Republic, Cristofani said.

"When we have a team of shorter players (than our opponents), we have to do other things better," he added. "I'm very satisfied with our defence.

"We have good jumpers but they get tired as the game wears on from so much jumping. Our opponents have the advantage of being able to spike the ball down from a greater height."

BRIGHT FUTURE

It would be a surprise if Peru were to get among the top four and fight for a medal but Cristofani was optimistic for the future despite inheriting an ageing team with half a dozen women well into their 30s.

Cristofani took charge four months ago, too close to these Games to make major changes. "But I have introduced six young players who have great potential," he said.

Having coached two Roman club sides, Cristofani was going to take charge of his country's under-23 team when the offer came to him from Peru.

The Italian federation agreed to allow him to have the experience with the South Americans on a contract that ends after next year's Olympic Games in London -- if Peru qualify.

Peru's biggest rivals in the South American qualifying tournament next May for one place in London are the traditionally weaker Argentina and Colombia. Brazil have qualified as Olympic title holders.

U.S. coach John Banachowski was happy with his team's performance in which Lauren Gibbemeyer, playing in her first major tournament, top-scored with 13 points in a 25-19 25-15 25-19 victory.

"We have a young team getting better each time we step out on court," he told the news conference.

"Peru were very tough, they passed and attacked very well. I'm very pleased with the way we responded."

Asked how he saw his team responding in games against Brazil and Cuba, he added: "We're the little kids on the block, we have to grow fast to compete with the best."

The United States, who beat Puerto Rico 3-0 on Saturday, and Cuba, who followed up their 3-0 win over Canada with a 3-1 victory against the Dominican Republic in Group A on Sunday, have both won twice. Peru beat hosts Mexico 3-1 on Saturday.

