SINGAPORE, June 1 Malaysian midfielder Mohd Nazmi Faiz Mansor could be kicked out of the Southeast Asian Games after being sent off in the opening 1-0 win over East Timor for spitting at an opponent.

"It's a disgrace to commit this kind of mistake and I have told him that I'm not finished with him yet," Malaysian coach Ong Kim Swee was quoted as saying by Malaysian media on Monday.

"We have to wait for the disciplinary committee to decide on his punishment in the next one or two days before I decide on further punishments. I have told him that I can send him back or fine him... I told him to just be prepared."

Nazmi will miss Malaysia's next two matches against Vietnam on Tuesday and Thailand on Thursday after the 32nd minute red card in Saturday's Group B win at Bishan Stadium.

The 20-year-old influential midfielder said he had not intended to spit at Filipe Oliveira after a coming together between the pair.

"If I wanted to spit at the player I could have done it at his face, which I didn't because it wasn't my intention," he said.

"This incident will serve as a lesson for me and I hope to be a better player after this. I also owe my team mates an apology because they had to end the match with 10 players." (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)