SINGAPORE, June 12 Indonesia are hopeful that a Southeast Asian gold medal in the men's football tournament can bring together warring factions in the country and end the long running row that has resulted in a FIFA ban.

The under-23 side square off against gold medal favourites Thailand at Singapore's National Stadium on Saturday in the semi-finals having knocked out the hosts in group play on Thursday night.

The tournament is the last action Indonesia will see after FIFA suspended them last month for government interference in the local football association (PSSI) following a row over which teams are eligible to compete in the domestic league.

Most of the SEA Games squad have gone unpaid by their clubs after the suspension of the domestic league by the PSSI, but they have impressed in Singapore.

The impasse was being used to motivate players, team officials said.

"Even though we have our problem in our country it's not a problem for us," assistant manager Ferry Yuniarto Kono told reporters on Friday.

"For the players maybe they have a bit of a dispute but we are aiming for the gold medal in the SEA Games and hopefully we can do our best. There are no political issues here.

"The motivation of our team, players official and supporters, we are very strong so hopefully the government will see that the spirit of the players is strong despite the ban."

The men's full national team were scheduled to open their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday in Taiwan but the ban meant they were kicked out.

SEA Games skipper Manahati Lestusen said he and his team mates were trying to focus on playing Thailand and a possible final against Myanmar or Vietnam.

"The players are very disappointed at the ban," he said through a translator. "But when we enter the playing ground we try to forget."

That hasn't proved so easy, though.

Many of them, and the coaching staff, broke down in tears upon hearing the national anthem ahead of their opener against Myanmar last week.

"I realised that this will be the last time we will play an international until the ban by FIFA is lifted," head coach Aji Santoso said after the 4-2 opening defeat.

"How long that will be is anybody's guess. Two years, three years or four years?"

Santosa said many of the players had wondered what would happen to them after the Games ended.

Surprisingly, though, they have managed to put aside those thoughts to beat Cambodia, Philippines and Singapore and stay on track for a first football gold at the biennial event since 1991.

"We are fully ready even with one day rest," Muhammad Zein Alhadad, also part of the under-23 coaching set up, said on Friday.

"Our team has their own fighting spirit and maybe we can help the federation (PSSI) and ministry have a resolution (by winning gold). After the SEA Games they will have their own match up." (Editing by Sudipto ganguly)