SINGAPORE, June 15 Thailand beat Myanmar 3-0 in the men's soccer final at the 28th Southeast Games to ensure they finished at the top of the medals table for the fourth time in the last five editions of the region's biggest multi-sports event.

With one day of competition still to go, the Thais built an unassailable lead on the 11-nation medal standings, picking up their 93rd gold medal by winning the football final at Singapore's National Stadium.

Host nation Singapore is second with 83 golds but cannot overtake Thailand with only seven more events to be decided before Tuesday's Closing Ceremony.

In a region where soccer is king, the gold medal for football is cherished more than most and Thailand overcame a spirited Myanmar to defend the title they won two years ago, when the SEA Games were held in Myanmar.

Centre back Tanaboon Kesarat struck the opening goal in the 51st minute, neatly angling his body and diverting home after Myanmar failed to clear a corner.

Chananan Pombubpha made the game safe when he was put clear by playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin in the 63rd with substitute Pinyo Inpinit wrapping up the scoring 12 minutes from time.

The victory was the Thais' 15th football gold in the biennial multi-sports event and 10th in the last 12 editions.

They won all seven games they played in Singapore, conceding just one goal.

"In the first half, Myanmar were compact, very good. In the dressing room (we said that) we must play wide. It worked," Thailand head coach Choketawee Promrut told reporters.

Thailand won six of the 10 gold medals decided on Monday including the women's water polo, women's volleyball, women's sepak takraw doubles and both the men's and women's petanque triples.

Myanmar gained small consolation for losing the soccer final by picking up gold in the sepak takraw men's doubles while Singapore claimed a solitary gold, in the jumbo squash doubles, courtesy of Vivian Rhamanan and Marcus Phua.

The men's basketball title, another highly sought-after event at the Games, was won the Philippines for the 17th time in 18 SEA Games basketball tournaments.

Forward Mark Rey Belo led the way with 22 points as the Gilas Pilipinas eked out a 72-64 victory at a packed OCBC Arena.

"I love this team," the Philippines' Florida-born coach Tab Baldwin told reporters. "I love Philippines basketball and am so honoured to be a part of it and relieved we will take a gold medal home." (Editing by Ed Osmond)