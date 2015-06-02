SINGAPORE, June 2 Malaysian midfielder Mohd Nazmi Faiz Mansor has been slapped with a six-match ban for spitting at an East Timor opponent, ending his Southeast Asian Games campaign.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced the ban on Tuesday via social media after the competition's disciplinary committee had given them its verdict.

The 20-year-old was sent off in the 32nd minute of Malaysia's opening 1-0 win at Bishan Stadium on Saturday for spitting at Filipe Oliveira after the pair tangled near the touchline.

After the match, Nazmi said he was wrongly punished.

"If I wanted to spit at the player I could have done it at his face which I didn't because it wasn't my intention," he added.

Malaysia, six-times winners of the football gold medal at the biennial Games for the 11-nation bloc, were playing their second match in Group B against Vietnam on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Tony Jimenez)